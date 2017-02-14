Mercer women's soccer hires Mike Melton as assistant coach

(Photo: Vinton, Jeffrey)

MACON - Mercer women's soccer has hired Mike Melton as an assistant coach, according to head coach Tony Economopoulos.

Melton spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Xavier Musketeers women's soccer program. He was also in charge of academics for the team and his teams recorded GPAs of 3.5 or higher for five semesters.

"I would like to thank Tony Economopoulos, Jim Cole, Sybil Blalock and the rest of the search committe for their confidence in me to join the Mercer family," Melton said in a press release from Mercer. "Being at Mercer has given my wife and me the opportunity to be back in Georgia and closer to home. In the short time I have been on campus, I can tell there is a lot of growth and excitement in the Mercer community. I cannot wait to get out on the field with our student-athletes and help with the continued success of the women's soccer program."

Melton has also previously worked at Samford (2013) and was a graduate assistant at Ole Miss for two seasons. He has worked in the U.S. Olympic Development Program for five years.

Before taking the job at Samford, Melton was the varsity boy's soccer coach at Oxford (Miss.) High School and led the team to a 5A state title.

Melton is a graduate of Ole Miss and holds a bachelor's degree in applied science and a master's in recreation administration.

