Mercer's Kahlia Lawrence repeats as Southern Conference Player of the Year

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Mercer junior guard Kahlia Lawrence has been named as the Southern Conference women's basketball Player of the Year for the second consecutive year by the league's coaches and media, according to a press release from the university.

Junior guard Sydni Means and Lawrence were also named to the All-SoCon First Team by the conference's coaches. Means was named to the All-Conference second team by the media, while Lawrence was on the media's all-conference first team.

Lawrence is the sixth player to ever win the player of the year award in back-to-back season. She was named the SoCon Freshman of the Year in 2015. She is the first player in league history to win Freshman of the Year and then win back-to-back Player of the Year honors the following two seasons.

Lawrence's overall points per game average of 18.1 finished second in the SoCon and led Mercer and her points per game average in SoCon games of 18.9 led the league.

During this season, Lawrence surpassed 1,500 points and 500 rebounds in her career. She is just the fifth player in Lady Bears history to pass those marks. She is also the SoCon's leading active scorer with 1,570 career points.

Lawrence was third on the team and 12th in the conference in rebounds with an average of 5.0 rebounds per game. Her 45 steals this season was third on the team and sixth in the SoCon.

Lawrence has hit double figures in scoring 23 times during the 20-16-2017 season. She scored 20 or more points in 11 of those games and three times she scored 30 or more, including a 34 point game against Florida Atlantic on Nov. 18.

Means was honored because she leads Mercer and the SoCon in several areas. Her 187 assists, 6.7 assists per game and 3.53 assist-to-turnover ratio lead the SoCon. She is also third on Mercer with 10.5 ppg.

Mecer shared the SoCon regular season title with Chattanooga.

You can find the full list of SoCon coaches and media awards below.

The Lady Bears will next take the court in the SoCon tournament Thursday at 4 P.M. The Lady Bears earned the second seed in the tournament, which will be played at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, N.C., and will take on No. 7 Wofford. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3 and the Mercer Sports Network.

2017 SoCon Coaches Awards:

All Conference First Team:

Tianna Tarter, ETSU

Whitney Bunn, Furman

Kahlia Lawrence, Mercer

Sydni Means, Mercer

Jasmine Joyner, Cahttanooga

All-Conference Second Team:

Shamauria Bridges, ETSU

Cierra Carter, Furman

Nadine Soliman, UNCG

Hannah Nichols, Samford

Chelsey Shumpert, Chattanooga

Chloe Wanink, Wofford

All-Conference Third Team:

Raven Dean, ETSU

Bailey Williams, UNCG

Queen Alford, Chattanooga

Keiana Gilbert, Chattanooga

Sherae Bonner, Western Carolina

All-Freshman Team:

Le'Jzae Davidson, Furman

Nadine Soliman, UNCG

Te'ja Twitty, UNCG

Katie Allen, Samford

Lakelyn Bouldin, Chattanooga

Player of the Year:

Kahlia Lawrence, Junior, Guard, Mercer

Defensive Player of the Year:

Jasmine Joyner, Senior, Center, Chattanooga

Freshman of the Year:

Nadine Soliman, Guard, UNCG

Coach of the Year:

Trina Patterson, UNCG

Ann Lashley Inspiration Award:

Allison Beasley, Furman

2017 SoCon Media Awards

All-Conference First Team:

Shamauria Bridges, ETSU

Tianna Tarter, ETSU

Whitney Bunn, Furman

Kahlia Lawrence, Mercer

Jasmine Joyner, Chattanooga

All-Conference Second Team:

Sydni Means, Mercer

Nadine Soliman, UNCG

Hannah Nichols, Samford

Chelsey Shumpert, Chattanooga

Chloe Wanink, Wofford

All-Conference Third Team:

Raven Dean, ETSU

Cierra Carter, Furman

Bailey Williams, UNCG

Queen Alford, Chattanooga

Sherae Bonner, Western Carolina

All-Freshman Team:

Le'Jzae Davidson, Furman

Nadine Soliman, UNCG

Te'ja Twitty, UNCG

Samantha Fitzgerald, Samford

Lakelyn Bouldin, Chattanooga

Player of the Year:

Kahlia Lawrence, Guard, Mercer

Freshman of the Year:

Nadine Soliman, Guard, UNCG

Coach of the Year:

Trina Patterson, UNCG

