Mercer's Lane named Southern Conference softball Player of the Week

Mercer Softball vs. SIUE at Plainsman Invitational (Photo by: Dakota Sumpter) (Photo: Dakota Sumpter)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Mercer sophomore catcher/outfielder Megan Lane was named the Southern Conference softball Player of the Week Monday, according to a press release from the conference.

Lane was honored for her performances against Georgia State and in the Black & Orange Challenge last week, in which the Bears went 4-2 with two wins over Savannah State and one each over Marist and Fort Wayne. Mercer also lost to Georgia State in a midweek game and lost their rematch with Fort Wayne.

Lane hit .467 last week with two home runs, 1 double, seven RBIs, eight runs, eight walks, an on-base percentage of .652 and a slugging percentage of .933. She also recorded a hit in each of the five games Mercer played in the Black & Orange Challenge, which was hosted by Mercer at Sikes Field.

Four of Lane's RBIs came in Sunday's 21-2 rout of Savannah State. Three of those came on a bases clearing double in the bottom of the third. The inning saw Mercer score 11 runs in total. The game was called after the fifth due to the NCAA's mercy rule that calls for softball games to end if a team is up by eight or more runs at the end of the fifth inning or if the home team is up by at least eight after four and a half innings.

Lane is hitting .410 so far this season for Mercer. Her batting average is good for second on the team and seventh in the Southern Conference. She is also second in the SoCon in walks, 11, and sacrifice bunts, 3. She is third in the conference in on-base percentage, .540.

This is Lane's first career honor from the SoCon.

Mercer (8-7) will next take the diamond when they will play a double-header against Florida A&M. The first game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at Sikes Field.

