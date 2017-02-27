Mercer's Lawrence named Southern Conference women's basketball Player of the Week

(Photo by: Judy Stapleton)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Mercer junior guard Kahlia Lawrence the Southern Conference women's basketball Player of the Week Monday, according to a press release from the conference.

Lawrence was honored for her role in Mercer's comeback 76-68 victory over Samford on Saturday. Lawrence had 31 points in the game. She shot 10-of-14 from the field, 10-of-14 from the free throw line and was 1-2 from behind the three-point arc. Lawrence added four rebounds, four assists and two steals to her impressive night.

Lawrence scored 17 of Mercer's 34 points in the fourth quarter against Samford. Mercer trailed by as many as 12 in the third quarter before staging the comeback in their final regular season play.

Lawrence's 10 free throws tied a career high. The game against Samford was also Lawrence's third 30-point performance of the season and second in conference play.

Mercer (23-5, 12-2 SoCon) clinched a share of the SoCon regular season championship with the victory. They will share the title with Chattanooga.

Lawrence finished the regular season second in the SoCon in points per game overall (18.1) and first in ppg in conference games (18.9).

This is the third time this season Lawrence has been awarded Player of the Week honors.

Mercer was given the second seed in the SoCon tournament and will face seventh-seeded Wofford (13-16, 3-11 SoCon) Thursday a 4 p.m. The game will be played at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, N.C. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.

The Lady Bears are currently on a six-game winning streak.

