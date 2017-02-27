Mercer's Madden named Southern Conference baseball Player of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Mercer senior catcher/designated hitter Charlie Madden was named the Southern Conference baseball Player of the Week Monday, according to a press release from the university.

Madden hit .438 over the course of Mercer's midweek win against Georgia and weekend sweep of Hartford with six runs, eight RBIs, three home runs, two doubles, two walks, 26 put-outs and a slugging percentage of 1.125.

In the final two games against Hartford, Madden was 4-7 with five of his six runs, seven of his eight RBIs, his two doubles and two of his three home runs. Mercer won those two games 20-14 and 15-6.

In the 20-14 victory, Madden scored a run and had a two-RBI double in the Bears' 10-run fifth inning. He also helped the Bears jump out to an early lead in the 15-6 victory with a first inning home run and a two-RBI double in the second inning.

Madden is currently hitting .346 for the 7-0 Bears, good for fifth on the team. He is tied for the SoCon lead in home runs with four and is second in total bases with 24.

This is Madden's first career SoCon Player of the Week award.

The Bears are the only remaining undefeated team in the SoCon and are 7-0 for just the third time in team history. The Bears will take their first road trip of the season this week with two midweek games against Florida A&M in Tallahassee, Fla., and then a weekend series against Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tenn.

