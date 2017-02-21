Two Mercer Bears named Player of the Week

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Two Mercer student-athletes were named as player of the week in men's basketball and lacrosse by the Southern Conference Tuesday.

Men's basketball junior guard Ria'n Holland was honored for his 32-point performance against the Citadel on Saturday. Holland was 9-of-15 from the field and 5-of-7 from behind the three-point arc and also grabbed eight rebounds in the game. Mercer won 89-78.

Holland is third in the SoCon in scoring at 18.1 points per game.

Men's lacrosse sophomore attacker Jake Nelson was also honored by the SoCon as the Offensive Player of the Week. Nelson scored four goals and had an assist in the Bears' 10-8 victory over Detroit Mercy this past Saturday.

The men's basketball team will be back on the court Wednesday night when they host UNC-Greenboro at Hawkins Arena. Tip is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN3.

The men's lacrosse team will next take the field at noon on Saturday in Baltimore when they face the University of Maryland-Baltimore County.

(© 2017 WMAZ)