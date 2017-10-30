Amway Coaches Poll: UGA lands at No. 2 after Penn State loss

Oct 28, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Roquan Smith (3) celebrates with fans as they beat the Florida Gators at EverBank Field. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: WXIA)

A weekend filled with high-profile matchups produced plenty of changes in the Amway Coaches Poll, though once again, the top-ranked team is as it has been all season. Alabama, which had the weekend off, is still the unanimous No. 1.

After that, the shuffling begins. Georgia climbs to No. 2 after dispatching archrival Florida. The Bulldogs appear to be on a collision course with the Crimson Tide in a month for the SEC title. Ohio State, the big winner of the weekend thanks to its comeback win against Penn State, vaults from sixth to No. 3 ahead of Wisconsin. Clemson, which got back on track with a win against Georgia Tech, is back in the top five.

Stock up: Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish gain two more places to No. 8 after yet another decisive win against a ranked opponent.

Stock down: Penn State. The Nittany Lions fall from the second position to No. 7 following the Ohio State loss, but they now need help they’re not likely to get in order to win the Big Ten East.

Stock up: Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are back in the top 10 after an impressive performance at West Virginia, setting up the Bedlam showdown with No. 9 Oklahoma we anticipated a month ago.

Stock down: TCU. The Horned Frogs became the latest victim of surging Iowa State. As a result they tumble eight places to No. 12 but still have time to recover in what is now a very crowded Big 12 race.

Stock up: Auburn. The Tigers also picked a good week to have a bye as they gain four positions to No. 15 with their toughest games still to come.

Stock down: North Carolina State. The Wolfpack only fall four places to No. 19 after the loss at Notre Dame. They can still win the ACC if they can upend Clemson next week.

New kids on the block: No. 16 Iowa State, No. 21 Memphis, No. 22 Mississippi State, No. 25 Arizona.

College dropouts: Washington State, Michigan State, West Virginia, Texas A&M.

