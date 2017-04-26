Bylaw will likely keep former UGA signee D'Antne Demery out of SEC

D'Antne Demery booking photo crom Athens-Clarke Co. jail.

ATHENS, Ga. -- A rule restricting scholarships and financial aid will likely keep a former University of Georgia signee from playing at another SEC institution after his arrest last Saturday.

The 4-star offensive lineman was arrested for allegedly choking his girlfriend near a Waffle House after attending the school's spring scrimmage, G-Day, according to Athens-Clarke County police. Demery was arrested for simple battery and criminal trespass. He posted a $1,500 bond.

The University of Georgia announced in a statement on Sunday that it was releasing Demery from his National Letter of Intent. In turn, that caused Demery to lose his scholarship and financial aid.

The SEC has a rule in place that will prohibit Demery from receiving financial aid for the next two years since he was released before starting classes. He was scheduled to begin classes in the fall.

The specific bylaw is 15.01.2, and it states:

A student-athlete who has signed an SEC Financial Aid Agreement with a member institution and is eligible to receive the athletic scholarship on the institution’s first day of classes of the academic year specified on the financial aid agreement, but who does not enter that institution or who does enter and withdraws from that institution before fully completing his/her first semester or quarter (except when the recipient of an athletic scholarship award enters military service before enrolling in the awarding institution and remains in military service for a period of eighteen months or more), shall not be eligible to receive an athletics grant-in-aid during the student-athlete’s first two years in residence at the second SEC institution.

The rule was established in 2006.

While similar, it is different to the "Jonathan Taylor Rule" the SEC composed in 2015. That rule specifically prevents transfers released by an SEC school to join another school in the conference if he or she was previously disciplined for sexual assault, domestic violence or other forms of sexual violence.

The rule was put in place after former Georgia defensive tackle Jonathan Taylor was dismissed from the team after a domestic violence incident and was able to join the Alabama Crimson Tide.

PHOTOS | Operation Spring Cleaning mug shots

© 2017 WXIA-TV