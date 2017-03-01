Frazier has 31 points, Georgia rallies to top Auburn 79-78

uga (Photo: uga)

ATHENS, GA. (AP) - J.J. Frazier had 31 points after being held scoreless in the first 11 minutes and Georgia overcame a 16-point deficit to beat Auburn 79-78 on Wednesday night and extend its late-season surge.

Georgia (18-12, 9-8 Southeastern Conference) has won three straight and five of six to keep alive its hopes for NCAA Tournament consideration. Derek Ogbeide had 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Jared Harper missed a last-second 3-pointer for Auburn (17-12, 6-10 SEC), which led 28-12 in the first half.

Bryce Brown led the Tigers with 15 points. Mustapha Heron had 13.

The Tigers couldn't stop the Bulldogs' comeback led by Frazier, the 5-foot-10 senior playing in his last regular-season home game. Frazier made five 3-pointers and scored at least 28 points for the fourth straight game.

