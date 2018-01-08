WMAZ
GAME TIME: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Fans cheer on UGA at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

January 08, 2018

UPDATE: 

End of third quarter: Georgia still holds a 20 to 10 lead.

It's time! The Georgia Bulldogs face the Alabama Crimson Tide for the College Football National Championship.

Stay with 13WMAZ for updates, video, and photos throughout the night.

 

