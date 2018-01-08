WMAZ
Close

GAME TIME: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

WMAZ 5:56 PM. EST January 08, 2018

It's time! The Georgia Bulldogs face the Alabama Crimson Tide for the College Football National Championship.

Stay with 13WMAZ for updates, video, and photos throughout the night.

Gates opened at 5 p.m. to allow fans to enter the stadium. Fans braved the cold weather to do some tailgating outside as early as 11 a.m. Monday. They are expecting a packed house tonight and an exciting game.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories