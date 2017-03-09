Georgia escapes Tennessee 59-57 in SEC; Kentucky is next

uga (Photo: uga)

NASHVILLE, TENN. (AP) - J.J. Frazier scored four of his 17 points down the stretch, and Georgia withstood several Tennessee chances to rally in the final 30 seconds to hold on for a 59-57 victory on Thursday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

A seesaw game with 12 lead changes and eight ties finally began tilting the Bulldogs' way on Juwan Parker's steal and dunk for a 55-53 lead with 4:18 remaining. Frazier took over from there with a big layup and two free throws for a three-point that held up despite two chances for the Volunteers to rally.

Grant Williams made 1 of 2 free throws before Georgia's Mike Edwards missed two foul shots with 23 seconds left to give Tennessee time for a final chance to at least tie. But Admiral Schofield's 3-pointer with one second left glanced off the rim, allowing the eighth-seeded Bulldogs (19-13) to advance to Friday's quarterfinal against top-seeded Kentucky.

Frazier also had 10 rebounds while junior forward Yante Maten returned from a four-game injury absence to score 12 points and grab five rebounds for Georgia, which went 3-1 without him.

Jordan Bone had 14 points and Lamonte Turner 13 for Tennessee (16-16), which has lost four of five overall and fell to Georgia for the fourth straight time.

