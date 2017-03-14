Georgia QB/P Ramsey and DB Wilkerson to transfer

ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 22: Brice Ramsey #12 of the Georgia Bulldogs rolls out to pass against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Sanford Stadium on November 22, 2014 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Cunningham, 2014 Getty Images)

ATHENS, GA. - The Georgia Bulldogs football roster will be seeing some changes as starting punter and backup quarterback Brice Ramsey and defensive back Reggie Wilkerson will transfer from the program.

Ramsey was a four-star prospect when he graduated from Camden County High School in Kingsland in December 2012, according to 247Sports. He was considered the third best QB in the country and the fifth-best player in Georgia in the class of 2013. He also played in the Under Armour All-American Game.

Ramsey enrolled at UGA early and redshirted in 2013. He played in eight games in 2014, including the second half of the Belk Bowl against Louisville after Hutson Mason left the game due to injury.

In 2015, Ramsey appeared in 11 games going 21-of-35 for 249 yards and a touchdown, along with punting 25 times for an average of 41.9 yards.

In 2016, Ramsey served as the team's third-string QB behind Jacob Eason and Grayson Lambert and punted 20 times for an average of 34.7 yards.

Ramsey has one year of eligibility remaining.

Wilkerson was a four-star recruit when he graduated from North Marion High School in Citra, Florida in 2013, according to 247Sports. He was considered the 25th-best corner in the class of 2103 along with the 50th-best player in the state of Florida.

Wilikerson also enrolled early at UGA in January 2013 before redshirting for the 2013 season.

He appeared in one game in 2014, when he accrued one tackle in the Bulldogs' game against Troy. In 2015, Wilkerson played in 13 games, registering 11 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and an interception. Last season, Wilkerson played in six games and had five total tackles.

Wilkerson also has one year of eligibility remaining.

It has not been announced where Ramsey or Wilkerson will transfer.

Georgia has two scholarship quarterbacks remaining on the roster: sophomore Jacob Eason and freshman Jake Fromm.

Georgia opens the 2017 season against Appalachian State on September 2 at Sanford Stadium. G-Day, the program's spring game, will be held on April 22. Kickoff for either game has yet to be announced. G-Day will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

