Georgia's Yante Maten declares for NBA Draft

ATHENS - Georgia forward Yante Maten has declared for the NBA draft, according to a post on the Georgia men's basketball Twitter and Facebook pages.





"Yante Maten has declared for the NBA Draft, but will not hire an agent," the post reads. It also gives a link to an article on GeorgiaDogs.com.

Maten's decision to not hire an agent leaves the door open for a possible return to the school. He will have until May 24, which is 10 days after the NBA Draft Combine, to make a final decision on whether or not he will remain in the draft or return to Georgia for another year.

The NBA Draft Combine will be held May 9-14 in Chicago. The NBA Draft Lottery, which will decide the final order of the draft, will be held May 16 in New York. The Draft will then be held on June 22. The location of the draft has not been announced.

Maten was the one of the leaders of the Bulldogs' basketball team this past year, averaging 18.2 points per game, 6.8 rebounds per game and 1.8 assists per game. He lead Georgia in scoring 19 times and led the team in rebounding 12 times during the 2016-2017 season.

Maten was hampered at the end of the year by a knee sprain. He finished fourth in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in scoring, eighth in rebounding, and second in field goal percentage (51.9%). He was voted First-Team All-SEC by the conference's coaches and Second-Team All-SEC by the Associated Press.

Maten, a 6'8", 240 lb. forward is originally from Pontiac, Mich. He was the 2014 Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year and was named to the All-Michigan "Dream Team" by the Detroit Free Press and the Detroit News after his senior year.

