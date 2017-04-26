Nick Chubb, UGA prospects know they could have heard name called at NFL Draft

Apr 22, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) enters the stadium through the fans for the Georgia Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

ATHENS, Ga. -- It's not always easy to avoid thinking, 'What if?'

University of Georgia tailback Nick Chubb admitted he's done just that when it comes to this year's NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft kicks off in Philadelphia this weekend, and there is a lackluster NFL Draft class coming out of Athens, which has 36 active players in the league. Last season, Leonard Floyd was drafted No. 9 overall in the first round. This year, Georgia likely won't see any player drafted in the first round for the first time in three years with its most talented prospects staying for another year. Some on defense, such as Lorenzo Carter, are thought of to be early picks in the 2018 draft. Receiver Isaiah McKenzie is projected to be a late pick this year.

Chubb couldn't help it. He watched the NFL Combine and thought about how he would have compared.

"I wondered that. I just kind of think that one decision I made changed a lot. I could be right there with them at that time. They could be right here. Just kind of thinking about it from that perspective," Chubb said.

The same may happen this weekend when Chubb sees which running backs are selected this year, and where he may have fallen with a stacked running back class that includes other top backs in the SEC such as Leonard Fournette and Alvin Kamara, not to mention the talent outside the conference.

"I watch it every year. It's nothing different that's going to change. I understand I could have gone out, but it's no big deal," Chubb said.

Chubb didn't have an outstanding junior season. He rushed for 1,130 yards and eight touchdowns, significantly lower numbers than he would have liked. He admitted he was still struggling mentally throughout the season, his first since a season-ending PCL injury midway through his sophomore season. But he's feeling more confident and feels the range of motion in his knee has improved.

He'd like to put together a spectacular senior season, but that wasn't his main motivation for returning to Athens.

When Chubb was playing what was thought to be possibly his final game at Sanford Stadium against Georgia Tech last season, Chubb made his decision as the disappointment to losing to the Bulldogs' biggest rival sank in.

"Walking off the field, I looked back and I saw this Georgia Tech flag in the middle of our G swinging back and forth. It kind of sparked something inside of me. It really hurt," he said. "That's when it actually kind of sparked my decision."

Chubb talked to only close family and friends about his decision. He also spoke with head coach Kirby Smart, who told the tailback about his own experiences deciding whether to enter the draft his junior year or stay for his senior season. Smart ended up staying, graduated in 1999, but went undrafted.

Smart said at the team's pro day that his team's prospects will have their chance next year.

“I’m excited that the guys working out in the afternoon after this, I’m glad those guys are back and being able to help us," Smart said. "Those guys will have that opportunity next year and they’re working towards that every day.”

Scouts and analysis said Chubb could have been a top pick.

"I hear it too, it doesn't matter to me at all. I'm happy I'm here," Chubb said. "One year, would it really have that much effect on me? You never know. I hope to go and play a long time. But one year off...anything can happen. If it's meant to be, it's meant to be."

Sony Michel also decided to return for his senior season. The two backs made their decisions independently of each other and were equally as glad to hear that the other was returning. They will lead a deep running back group that includes sophomores Brian Herrien and Elijah Holyfield.

Michel and Chubb both felt like they had more to teach and more to learn before becoming professional. They are each working on catching passes out of the backfield. The pair received few touches during the team's spring game last week and were mostly utilized in pass situations.

Chubb's draft stock would have been higher than Michel's, and Michel knows that will likely hold true after their senior seasons. But he doesn't think about it or honestly care. He only is worrying about himself and helping Georgia win.

As for delaying a paycheck, Michel believes he's doing himself a favor:

"It's not tough at all because if I was to leave the University of Georgia as a junior, I would make some money. But I would make more money if I was to stay and get my degree and pursue what I want to pursue after football and make more money."

Chubb, Michel, and others from UGA know they could have heard their names called this weekend in Philadelphia, but there seems to be no regret. They believe they've made the right choice.

"We're here. We're not leaving for other reasons. We're here, and we love it here," Chubb said.

