UGA brings in top-rated recruiting class

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael Chang, 2016 Getty Images)

Second-year head coach Kirby Smart is making headlines in Athens bringing in one of the nation's top-rated recruiting classes.

The haul started early for the Bulldogs as six recruits enrolled early in Athens in order to participate in spring practices. The star ratings given to the athletes are according to 247Sports. The early enrollees are (local recruits in bold):

FOR MOBILE USERS: to see any of the embedded tweets, click here.

The early enrollees average a four-star rating.

On National Signing day, recruits were eager to get their National Letters of Intent to Athens as many did not wait long after 7 a.m. local time, the earliest recruits are allowed to sign and then fax their NLIs to schools, to get their NLIs to Athens.

The first recruit announced announced by the school was 4-star running back D'Andre Swift.

Swift is from Philadelphia, Penn., and went to St. Joseph's High School. He is ranked as the top player in Pennsylvania and the fourth overall running back in the nation.

Georgia announced the signing of fellow Philadelphian, wide receiver Mark Webb next.

Webb is a four-star WR from Archbishop Wood High School and is ranked as the 22nd best wide receiver in the U.S.

Georgia's first Peach State recruit came next when they announced the signing of William Poole III.

Poole is a four-star CB from Hapeville Charter Academy in Atlanta and is ranked as the 25th best corner in the country.

The next Dawg to join the #Savage17 family was OL Andrew Thomas.

Thomas is a four-star recruit from Pace Academy in Atlanta and is ranked as the ninth-best offensive tackle in the class of 2017.

After Thomas came his high school teammate, Trey Blount III.

Blount is a four-star wide receiver from Pace Academy in Atlanta and is ranked as the 47th-best WR in the nation.

The next member of the UGA Family was CB Tray Bishop.

Bishop is a four-star corner from Terrell Co. High School in Dawson, Ga. He is considered the 19th-best corner in the class of 2017.

UGA went to the defensive side of the ball for the next signing when they announced that DE Robert Beal has sent in his NLI.

Beal is a four-star defensive end from Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, Ga. and is ranked at the 8th best defensive end in the U.S.

The next Bulldog came via Jacksonville as Georgia announced the signing of Ameer Speed.

Speed is a three-star cornerback from Sandalwood H.S. in Jacksonville. He is ranked as the 41st-best corner in the class of 2017.

Georgia's next recruit was yet another home-grown Bulldog as the team announced the signing of Eric Stokes.

Stokes is a three-star cornerback from Eastside H.S. in Covington, Ga. He is ranked as the 63rd best corner in the class of 2017.

The next recruit came from right here in central Georgia as UGA announced that Mary Persons DE Malik Herring had sent in his NLI.

Herring is a four-star defensive end and is ranked as the fourth-best defensive end in the country.

Georgia stayed in-state for the next recruit as they announced the signing of LB Nate McBride.

McBride is a four-star linebacker from Vidalia Comprehensive High School in Vidalia, Ga. He is ranked as the sixth-best inside linebacker in the country.

The next signing was yet another home-grown Bulldog as UGA announced the signing of OL Netori Johnson.

Johnson is a four-star offensive guard from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Ga. He is ranked as the seventh-best guard in the country.

UGA went back to Florida for their next recruit when they announced the signing of WR Matthew Landers.

Landers is a three-star recruit from St. Petersburg High School in St. Petersburg, Fla. He is ranked as the 97th best wide receiver in the class of 2017.

The Bulldogs next recruit is coming all the way from New York as UGA announced the signing of OL Isaiah Wilson.

Wilson is a five-star offensive tackle from Poly Prep in Brooklyn, N.Y. He is considered the best player in the state of New York and the fifth-best tackle in the country.

The next recruit came from south Georgia as Georgia announced the signing of LB Walter Grant.

Grant is a four-star linebacker from Cairo High School in Cairo, Ga. He is considered the 11th-best outside linebacker in the U.S.

Georgia continued their in-state recruiting haul with the addition of OL Justin Shaffer to the #SicEm17 class.

Shaffer is a three-star offensive guard from Cedar Grove H.S. in Ellenwood, Ga. He is ranked as the 22nd-best guard in the nation.

The next Bulldog is coming to Athens from coastal Georgia with the addition of OL D'Antne Demery.

Demery is a four-star offensive tackle from Brunswick High School in Brunswick, Ga. He is ranked as the 20th-best tackle in the class of 2017.

The next Bulldog is from the Atlanta area as Devonte Wyatt has joined the #SicEm17 class.

Wyatt is a four-star defensive tackle from Towers High School in Decatur, Ga. He is ranked as the 16th-best defensive tackle in the U.S.

The last verbal commit to be signed by UGA was in-state recruit Jaden Hunter.

Hunter is a four-star linebacker from Westlake High School in Atlanta. He is ranked at the ninth-best outside linebacker in the Class of 2017.

As the class stands, ESPN and 247Sports have the Bulldogs' class ranked as the third in the country. The recruits signed on Feb. 1 average 3.84 stars. Combined with the early enrollees, the class averages a 3.88-star rating.

(© 2017 WMAZ)