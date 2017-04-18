UGA to host NCAA regional and championship events

Apr 14, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; Georgia Bulldogs gymnast Gigi Marino performs a floor routine during the semi-finals of the 2017 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships at Chaifetz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Jeff Curry)

The University of Georgia will host an NCAA Championship and regional events in upcoming years, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Georgia will host the NCAA Championship in women's swimming and diving. It will be held March 18-20, 2020 at Gabrielsen Nataorium.

The UGA Golf Course will host the men's regional on May 12-15, 2019 and the women's regional May 11-13, 2020. The course will also be the host location for the women's regionals next month on May 8-10.

Finally, Georgia will host a gymnastics regional on April 6, 2019. Georgia has hosted 10 regionals, including one last year. The Gymdogs have earned six regional championships.

