UGA to host NCAA regional and championship events

The University of Georgia will host an NCAA Championship and regional events in upcoming years, according to an announcement on Tuesday.
Georgia will host the NCAA Championship in women's swimming and diving. It will be held March 18-20, 2020 at Gabrielsen Nataorium.
The UGA Golf Course will host the men's regional on May 12-15, 2019 and the women's regional May 11-13, 2020. The course will also be the host location for the women's regionals next month on May 8-10.
Finally, Georgia will host a gymnastics regional on April 6, 2019. Georgia has hosted 10 regionals, including one last year. The Gymdogs have earned six regional championships.
