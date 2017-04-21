Introducing the AJC Peachtree Road Race-themed running shoe

ATLANTA -- Participants in this year's AJC Peachtree Road Race will soon have a chance at some stylish customized footwear that pays homage to the famed event.

On Friday, Mizuno unveiled its limited edition Peachtree Wave Rider 20. It's the second year the company has made custom footwear for the event. The skyline-inspired design will adorn Mizuno's cornerstone running shoe. The design also features a Georgia Peach and fireworks over the cityscape to commemorate the 2017 AJC Peachtree Road Race.

The new footwear will be available for presale exclusively on Big Peach Running Company's website on April 21. Mizuno said the shoes will then be available for pre-sale at all Atlanta running specialty stores on May 1.

Those stores will see a limited number of the Limited Edition Peachtree Wave Rider 20 shoes available in-store on June 1.

It's just the latest tribute to what has become the largest 10K running event in the world with 60,0000 participants - a massive increase from its humble beginnings in 1970 that featured 110 finishers.

