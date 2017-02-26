Dale Earnhardt Jr. surprises veteran while flying blimp

Feb 19, 2017; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) greet driver Chase Elliott (24) in victory lane after the two won the Front Row for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Chase Elliott won the Daytona 500 pole for second straight year. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John David Mercer, John David Mercer)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of the best in racing.

Not only because of his abilities on the track, but also because of his actions off the oval.

Earnhardt Jr., who returns to NASCAR on Sunday after missing the second half of last season while battling side effects from a concussion, decided to surprise one of his fans who is also a veteran.

The fan just thought he was going to get a cool ride in the Goodyear blimp, which is a regular sighting at large sporting events.

But during the flight, it turned out that one of the pilots was Earnhardt Jr.

The veteran's reaction was fantastic. Watch the moment here:

Earnhardt Jr. will start on the Front Row of the Daytona 500 on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway next to pole winner Chase Elliott. Earnhardt Jr. is a two-time Daytona 500 winner.

