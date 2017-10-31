David Bruce out as Veterans head football coach

Veterans High School's one and only head football coach and athletic director has been relieved of his duties effective immediately.
David Bruce, a longtime football coach in the Houston County school system started the Veterans football program back in 2010 when the school first opened. During his 8 seasons, the Warhawks have managed only one winning season while making the playoffs, 3 times.
No word on the timetable of a replacement for both positions.
