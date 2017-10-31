David Bruce out as Veterans head football coach

David Bruce

Veterans High School's one and only head football coach and athletic director has been relieved of his duties effective immediately.

David Bruce, a longtime football coach in the Houston County school system started the Veterans football program back in 2010 when the school first opened. During his 8 seasons, the Warhawks have managed only one winning season while making the playoffs, 3 times.

No word on the timetable of a replacement for both positions.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV