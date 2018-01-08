Dawgs fans bring out their best excuses to get out of work

It's obviously a big day for Georgia football, and everywhere you go across Central Georgia, fans are letting their spirit show, but the day after the game, will more people be feeling "sick?" We went out to find their best excuses.

Some are fairly believable.

"I've got a sick child at home right now, so I'll probably use that," Chrissy Knowles said.



Some were, you can say, creative.



"Dawg ate my camera. Not much you can do at that point, " Our reporter and UGA alumni Mary Grace Shaw came up with.



Or maybe deserving of an Emmy?



"Take a dryer, blow it over my head, say I'm hot, " 8th grader Kyle Kotche said.



The excuses may all be different, but the team they're rooting for is the same.

The Georgia Bulldogs!



