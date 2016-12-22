Dec. 22 High School Basketball Recap

Georgia High School Athletics Logo (Photo: GHSA)

Holiday basketball tournament action continued today in central Georgia and we have the results!

The Lamar Co. boys faced off against the Crawford Co. boys at Southwest High School in Macon. In the end, the Eagles were just too much for the Trojans. Crawford Co. wins 84-62.

Highlights:





Also taking the court at Southwest were the Peach Co. Lady Trojans and the Howard Lady Huskies. Peach Co. was able to outlast Howard tonight, winning 43-37.

Highlights:





Other scores:

Boys Basketball:

Peach Co. 57

Howard 51

Southwest 60

Pike Co. 57

