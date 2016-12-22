WMAZ
Dec. 22 High School Basketball Recap

Jeff Vinton, WMAZ 11:39 PM. EST December 22, 2016

Holiday basketball tournament action continued today in central Georgia  and we have the results! 

The Lamar Co. boys faced off against the Crawford Co. boys at Southwest High School in Macon. In the end, the Eagles were just too much for the Trojans. Crawford Co. wins 84-62. 

Also taking the court at Southwest were the Peach Co. Lady Trojans and the Howard Lady Huskies. Peach Co. was able to outlast Howard tonight, winning 43-37. 

Other scores: 

Boys Basketball: 

Peach Co. 57 

Howard     51 

Southwest 60 

Pike Co.    57

