Deontrey Hill Receives Army All-American Jersey

(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

On Monday offensive lineman Deontrey Hill was presented with his Army All-American jersey. The 6'4 330 pound senior has been an anchor in the Bears trenches for the past three seasons. Hill is being highly recruited and ranked as one of the top lineman in the country and has not yet decided on his college plans but has plans to early enroll in college after December. The U.S Army All-American game will take place in January in San Antonio.

Two years ago wide receiver Darien Williams was a Marines All American who went on to sign with Georgia Southern and is still playing for the Eagles, and last year Jake Fromm also earned Army All-American status and is now currently playing for UGA.

