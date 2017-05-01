Deshaun Watson buys his mother a new Jaguar

Deshaun Watson and his mother stand beside the new car he bought her. (Photo: Deshaun Watson via Twitter)

Houston, TX (WLTX) - Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is already working to make his mama's life better, just two day after getting drafted into the NFL.

Watson tweeted a picture Saturday of him, with his mom, standing beside a brand-new black Jaguar SUV.

"Happy Birthday Mama!" he wrote. "I love you & you deserve your first official car! Enjoy it! Had to cop her the '17 jag."

Happy Birthday Mama! I love you & you deserve your first official car! Enjoy it! "Had to cop her the '17 Jag" 💯🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/gVE2wzzh6k — Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) April 29, 2017

You may remember, Watson had an emotion moment Thursday night when he read a note from his mom after he got drafted into the NFL. Previous Coverage: Deshaun Watson Brought to Tears Reading Note from His Mama

Watson was drafted by the Houston Texans Thursday night with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

