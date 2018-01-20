Don't Call it a Comeback; Mayhem Rally from Three-Goal Deficit to Top Pensacola

Macon Mayhem logo (Photo: 13wmaz.com)

MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem scored four unanswered goals after trailing 4-1 to the first-place Pensacola Ice Flyers to skate away with a 5-4 victory on Saturday.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Pensacola started quickly, scoring the first two goals of the game to take an early 2-0 lead. Jimmy Soper then answered off a turnover by the Ice Flyers to cut the lead in half. Charlie Adams scored his first goal of the game at the end of the opening period to stretch the lead back to two.

Adams scored once again at the beginning of the second period to take a 4-1 lead, but that is all Pensacola would muster up. The Mayhem stormed back with four unanswered goals over the last two periods. Daniel Echeverri got it started on the power play with help from Brandon Pfeil’s second assist of the game and Jake Trask’s lone assist. Forward Dylan Denomme scored for the first time since November 22nd at the end of period two to cut the lead to 4-3.

Just seconds into the third period, John Siemer scored a short-handed goal on a beautiful move to tie the game up. Ryan Salkeld followed up with the game-winning goal, roofing a shot over the blocker of the Pensacola netminder.

NOTABLE STATS

Daniel Echeverri led the team with three points tonight – one goal and two assists. John Siemer – one goal and one assist – and Brandon Pfeil – two assists – both recorded multiple points.

The Mayhem came back and won after trailing by three goals in the game. It was the first time since December 29th against the Birmingham Bulls the team came back from multiple goals down to win.

KERR’S COMMENTS

“What a job our guys did a heck of a job to battle back in this game. That was the theme of our team last season on our championship run. We never give up and just continue to battle. We did that tonight and showed a championship effort.”

STARS OF THE GAME

1. Daniel Echeverri (1 goal and two assists)

2. John Siemer (1 goal and 1 assist)

3. Ryan Salkeld (game-winning goal)

SEASON UPDATE

Macon Mayhem: 17-8-5 (39 points; 4th Place)

Pensacola Ice Flyers: 21-7-3 (45 points; 1st Place)

BACK IN ACTION

The Mayhem are back home on Friday, January 26th against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

