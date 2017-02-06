Dublin XC runner named Ga. Gatorade Player of the Year

(Photo: Vinton, Jeffrey)

DUBLIN - Trinity Christian School junior Jacob McLeod was named the Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year for boy's cross country for the 2016-2017 season!

According to a press release from Gatorade, McLeod is the first recipient of this award from Trinity Christian School and the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA).

The release says that the award honors athletic excellence along with high academic achievement and "exemplary character demonstrated on and off the racecourse."

McLeod is now a finalist for the Georgia National Boy's Cross Country Runner of the Year award. The award will be given out later this month, but the date of the announcement has not been made official on the organization's website.

McLeod, a 5' 9", 110 lb. junior won the Georgia Meet of Champions with a time of 15:09.71 and won the GISA AAA state championship with a time of 15:45.12, the fastest time in any classification, and helped the Crusaders to a fourth-place team finish.

McLeod placed eighth at the Foot Locker South Regional Championships with a time of 15:07.10, his personal best. That time qualified him for the national Foot Locker Cross Country meet, where he finished 15th and earned All-American honors with a time of 15:13.80.

When it comes to his honors off the field, McLeod has a 4.15 weighted GPA and is a member of the Senior Beta Club, along with with volunteering with the Carl Vinson VA Hospital, the Salvation Army, the Dublin Kids Triathlon and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Past winners of this award include: Frank Pittman (2015-16, Marist School), Reilly Friedman (2014-15, The Galloway School), Austin Sprague (2013-14, St. Pius X Catholic High School), Josh Brickell (2012-13 and 2011-12, Peachtree Ridge High School), Cody Barger (2010-11, North Fall High School), Kirubel Erassa (2009-10, Grayson High School), Taylor Lord (2008-09, Chapel Hill High School) and Zack Flickinger (2007-08, Lassister High School). 2007 was the first year the award was given out.

As a Gatorade Player of the Year award recipient, McLeod will be able to choose a youth program to receive a $1,000 grant as part of the Gatorade Play it Forward program. McLeod will also be eligible to enter for an additional $10,000 grant. To win this award, he would need to write an essay saying why his chosen organization deserves the grant. 12 recipients of this grant will be chosen, one for each sport that Gatorade gives out its Player of the Year awards.

