Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski takes leave to have back surgery

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils reacts against the Florida Gators in the second half during the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on December 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael Reaves, 2016 Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Duke says Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski is stepping away from the team to have lower back surgery.

The school announced Monday that Krzyzewski will have the procedure Friday and that associate head coach Jeff Capel will take over in his absence, starting with a home game Wednesday night against Boston College.

Krzyzewski will have a fragment of a herniated disk removed. The school says Krzyzewski tried several treatment options during the past month before deciding on surgery.

The winningest men's coach in Division I history had four surgeries during the offseason to replace his left knee, repair his left ankle and fix a hernia.

Capel previously took over for Krzyzewski when he missed the trip to Georgia Tech last season because of dehydration and high blood pressure.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.