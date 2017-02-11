East Tennessee rolls past Mercer 88-71

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - T.J. Cromer sank five 3-pointers and scored 28 points to propel East Tennessee to an 88-71 win over Mercer on Saturday.

Cromer and A.J. Merriweather, who finished with 10 points, each reached 1,000 career points in the game. Cromer entered just five points shy of the milestone and Merriweather needed six.

Devontavius Payne added 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and Desonta Bradford had 11 for ETSU (20-6, 10-3 Southern Conference), which shot 53 percent from the field and never trailed. Cromer also got a game-high eight rebounds and dished out six assists.

A 3-pointer from Merriweather four minutes into the game made it 17-7 and the Buccaneers led by double figures the rest of the way.

Mercer (12-15, 6-8) got 16 points from Jordan Strawberry, who went 10 for 12 from the free throw line, and Ria'n Holland had 15 points.

