Eric Austell and Jonathan Howard Signed After Draft

Two other local athletes joined the NFL ranks when the draft was over on Saturday. Offensive lineman Eric Austell played at Charleston Southern signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent. The Warner Robins Native attended Central Fellowship High School and played multiple positions along the offensive line for the Buccaneers in college.

Joining the NFL is wide receiver Jonathan "Bug" Howard who signed with the Indianapolis Colts. The Wilcox County alumnus from UNC Chapel Hill recorded 18 touchdowns in his career at North Carolina which is 6th all-time at UNC.

