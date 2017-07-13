Falcons' Charlie Jackson visits Dodge passing camp

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The Dodge County Indians hosted a 4-team passing camp in Eastman with Telfair County, Hawkinsville, and West Laurens high schools, hoping practice makes perfect when it comes time to kickoff. But during their lunch, the players listened to guest speaker in Atlanta Falcons defensive assistant Charlie Jackson about the importance of football on and off the field, a message that he doesn't only preach but he practices as well.

Jackson explains, "The bottom line is maximizing your potential. Football is great and everybody wants a college scholarship, and if they get that opportunity that's great, but sometimes the Lord has a different plan for you, so I just want them to maximize their potential."

Jackson is a Macon County graduate who later played college football at the Air Force Academy. He's held several coaching positions within the NCAA and professional ranks.

