Atlanta Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon won't be on the field on Sunday for the NFC Championship.

Weatherspoon ruptured his right Achilles tendon early in the season and has been on the injury reserve list since. But that doesn't keep his contagious smile and upbeat personality out of the team's locker room. His veteran leadership has been key for a young Falcons defense that's holding its own.

But when it comes to Aaron Rodgers, even Weatherspoon has to admit, he's a tough challenge for any defense.

"He's scary," Weatherspoon said. "He slings the ball around out to everybody on the field, really does a great job of staying alive when the play starts to breakdown, and those are those untimely plays that you really can't account for. But as long as we go out there and execute our plan, we'll be fine."

Weatherspoon faced Rodgers as a rookie twice in 2010, and to this day, he remembers those games as some of the toughest he's played in.

The Falcons beat Green Bay in the regular season that year. Weatherspooon had three tackles in the game. In the NFL Divisional Playoff game against the Packers the following January, he only had two tackles in the 48-21 loss. In that game, Rodgers completed 31-of-36 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 13 yards and a touchdown. The Packers went on to beat the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV that season.

Weatherspoon knows how the rookies like Keanu Neal, Brian Poole and De'Vondre Campbell are feeling ahead of the matchup.

"You saw the way they played [on Saturday], so I definitely think we can take it up a notch, and who better to go up against than one of the best quarterbacks in the game, if not the best. But I think the best quarterback is here in Atlanta, so that's going to help us, as well," he said, referring to quarterback Matt Ryan.

The Falcons beat the Packers earlier this season on a game-winning touchdown pass from Ryan to Mohamed Sanu. But a lot has changed since then.

Both teams struggled before going on winning streaks to end the regular season. Rodgers led his team to eight straight wins to get to the conference championship. During that streak, he went 318 passes without throwing an interception, the second-longest streak since 2000.

In turn, the Falcons defense has improved, especially in getting turnovers. In the first eight games (which includes Green Bay) the Falcons defense forced eight turnovers. In the last eight games of the regular season, they forced 14 turnovers, including five against Los Angeles. They are also allowing fewer first downs and yardage.

"Both teams are different. I think both teams from when we played before are a better version of what they were at that time," Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said on Monday.

Quinn isn't sure yet what he's going to do defensively to cover Rodgers, who likes to roll out of the pocket. His 36-yard pass to Jared Cook on third-and-20 was an example of that on Sunday, which set up the game-winning field goal against the Dallas Cowboys.

"He is one of the very best at that. For us, that's a terrific challenge," Quinn said.

