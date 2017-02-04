Falcons OC Shanahan wins top assistant coach award

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Kyle Shanahan offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons who will be named head coach of the San Francisco 49ers at the conclusion of this season (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Cunningham, 2017 Getty Images)

Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan has won the 2016 Associated Press NFL Assistant Coach of the Year award.

Apparently headed to the head coaching job of the 49ers after helping Atlanta on Sunday against New England in the Super Bowl, Shanahan earned 13½ votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. He beat Dallas defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli by three as 10 assistants drew votes in balloting announced Saturday night.

Shanahan, whose father Mike won two Super Bowls as Denver's head coach, oversaw the NFL's most prolific offense, which scored 540 points. Quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones were All-Pros this season.

Shanahan is the third winner of the award, following Todd Bowles, then Arizona's defensive coordinator, in 2014, and Wade Phillips, then Denver's DC, last season.

