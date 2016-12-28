Finals at the Copeland Christmas Classic

The FPD Lady Vikings fell to a strong Laney squad in the finals of the Copeland Christmas Classic at Northeast High School. Laney won the title game 71 to 42. FPD had defeated SWAC and Locust Grove to advance to the Championship Game.

Girls:

=====================================================================================

Laney 71

FPD 42

=====================================================================================

Stratford 50

Macon Co. 34

=====================================================================================Westside 54

Mary Persons 35

=====================================================================================Tattnall 65

Schley Co. 25

=====================================================================================Dodge Co. 53

Veterans 47

=====================================================================================Boys:

Scotlandville 60

Westside 39

=====================================================================================Stratford 60

Chattanooga 50

=====================================================================================Hillgrove 71

Central 62

=====================================================================================Warner Robins 55

Collins Hill 45

=====================================================================================Tattnall 59

Schley Co. 50

=====================================================================================Northeast 70

Rutland 66

=====================================================================================Northside 74

Perry 54

