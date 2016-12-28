WMAZ
Finals at the Copeland Christmas Classic

WMAZ 11:51 PM. EST December 28, 2016

The FPD Lady Vikings fell to a strong Laney squad in the finals of the Copeland Christmas Classic at Northeast High School.  Laney won the title game 71 to 42.  FPD had defeated SWAC and Locust Grove to advance to the Championship Game.

Girls:

=====================================================================================

Laney 71

FPD 42

=====================================================================================

Stratford 50 

Macon Co. 34

=====================================================================================Westside 54  

Mary Persons 35

=====================================================================================Tattnall 65 

Schley Co. 25

=====================================================================================Dodge Co. 53 

Veterans 47

=====================================================================================Boys:

Scotlandville 60 

Westside 39

=====================================================================================Stratford 60 

Chattanooga 50

=====================================================================================Hillgrove 71 

Central 62

=====================================================================================Warner Robins 55 

Collins Hill 45

=====================================================================================Tattnall 59 

Schley Co. 50

=====================================================================================Northeast 70 

Rutland 66

=====================================================================================Northside 74 

Perry 54

(© 2016 WMAZ)


