Finals at the Copeland Christmas Classic

The FPD Lady Vikings fell to a strong Laney squad in the finals of the Copeland Christmas Classic at Northeast High School. Laney won the title game 71 to 42. FPD had defeated SWAC and Locust Grove to advance to the Championship Game.
Girls:
=====================================================================================
Laney 71
FPD 42
=====================================================================================
Stratford 50
Macon Co. 34
=====================================================================================Westside 54
Mary Persons 35
=====================================================================================Tattnall 65
Schley Co. 25
=====================================================================================Dodge Co. 53
Veterans 47
=====================================================================================Boys:
Scotlandville 60
Westside 39
=====================================================================================Stratford 60
Chattanooga 50
=====================================================================================Hillgrove 71
Central 62
=====================================================================================Warner Robins 55
Collins Hill 45
=====================================================================================Tattnall 59
Schley Co. 50
=====================================================================================Northeast 70
Rutland 66
=====================================================================================Northside 74
Perry 54
(© 2016 WMAZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs