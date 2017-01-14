WMAZ
First Middle Georgia All Star Classic

Middle Georgia Football All Star Classic

January 15, 2017

Fort Valley State hosted the Middle Georgia All Star Classic Saturday afternoon, and the Red team defeated the Black team 27-18.

Northside's DeSean Dinkins won the game MVP. 

