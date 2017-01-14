Close First Middle Georgia All Star Classic Middle Georgia Football All Star Classic WMAZ 1:18 AM. EST January 15, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Fort Valley State hosted the Middle Georgia All Star Classic Saturday afternoon, and the Red team defeated the Black team 27-18.Northside's DeSean Dinkins won the game MVP. (© 2017 WMAZ) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Central Georgians plan trip to inauguration Putnam teen's goat farm wins grant People get into costume for Warner Robins Comic Con Community gathers in hopes to end violence Robbery on Laurel Place in Macon Middle Georgia Football All Star Classic More Stories 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after accident in north Macon Jan 14, 2017, 9:03 p.m. Putnam teen's goat farm nets national grant Jan 14, 2017, 6:35 p.m. Social media explodes after Trump slams Rep. Lewis Jan 14, 2017, 2:34 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs