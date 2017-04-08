Fort Valley State Football Wraps Up Spring Practice

(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

The Fort Valley State Wildcats concluded their spring practice Saturday afternoon with their annual scrimmage. They split the team into two groups, Blue and Gold and were able to shake off the rust and put into practice all their work from the spring. The defending SIAC Champs will try to repeat as Champs under second year head coach Kevin Porter.

The Wildcats start their 2017 season on August 31 against the University of West Georgia.

