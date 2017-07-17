Fort Valley State Hires New Women's Basketball Coach

The Fort Valley State Wildcats have found their new coach to lead the women's basketball squad this year...

The Fort Valley State Director of Athletics announced Le'Coe Willingham as the new Lady Wildcats basketball Coach..

She comes from Tennessee State where she was the women's assistant coach.The Augusta native was a three time All-SEC Selection out of Auburn, and spent 10 years with the WNBA.

