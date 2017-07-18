Fowler in Great Sprits after Season Ending Injury, Starting Rehab

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 21: Dustin Fowler #77 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees photo day on February 21, 2017 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Photo: Elsa, 2017 Getty Images)

It's been nearly three weeks since New York Yankee, and West Lauren grad, Dustin Fowler suffered a heartbreaking season ending injury in his MLB debut.

Fowler ruptured his patellar tendon while sprinting after pop fly and crashed into the right field foul wall....

We talked to his former high school coach, Brian Brown who coached Fowler at West Laurens from 2010-2013.. Brown spoke with Fowler on the phone and said the rookie has started rehab, and is in great spirits.

"He's a man after God's heart and he understands the plan, and he understands the journey we may not know or understand what that plan is, but he knows this is part of it and he said this may be a set back but its going to set up one heck of a comeback. I am just thankful for where he is at and what he is doing and I am excited for this community because he has been fantastic," Brown said.

Brown also said the community has reached out to him with text messages and said they will continue to support Fowler during this time. Fowler was drafted in 2013 by the New York Yankees in the 18th round.

