Fowler's late jumper gives Furman 70-68 win over Mercer

MACON, GA. (AP) - Daniel Fowler drove the length of the court, pulled up and hit a 10-foot jumper in the final seconds to give Furman a 70-68 win over Mercer on Thursday night.
Mercer's Jordan Strawberry had just split a pair of free throws to tie the game with 11 seconds remaining. Fowler took the ball down to just left of the key and popped in the game-winning jump shot with three seconds left.
Ria'n Holland, who finished with 18 points, missed a 3-point attempt as time expired.
Furman, which last won in Macon in the 1997-98 season, held Mercer without a field goal in the last six minutes. The Paladins shot 24 of 45 (53 percent) from the field while limiting Mercer (11-13, 5-6 Southern) to 20-of-53 shooting.
Fowler had 18 points and Devin Sibley added 15 for Furman (15-8, 8-2), which remains in a first place tie with East Tennessee State atop the Southern Conference.
