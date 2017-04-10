FPD Girls Soccer Still Perfect on Season

(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

The FPD Lady Vikings soccer team remains undefeated on the year (15-0) after beating Dooly County 10-0 on Monday evening.

Elizabeth Nelson got it going for the Vikings scoring the first goal 30 seconds into the matchl, and FPD was just getting started. Four minutes into the match they led by 6.

Elizabeth Nelson and Emma Lako each recorded a hat trick in the match. Alyssa DuBose scored twice, Jansyn Samples and Kennedy Cauley scored once in the contest.

