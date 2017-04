(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

The FPD Lady Vikings won their 14th straight match when they hosted Manchester on Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Vikings scored 10 goals in the first half as they mercy-ruled the Blue Devils with a 10-0 victory.

Emma Lako scored 3 goals, Jansyn Samples and Gracie Matthews scored twice, Elizabeth Nelson, Lindsey Strickland and Kennedy Cauley also scored.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV