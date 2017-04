13WMAZ Sports (Photo: 13WMAZ)

The FPD Lady Vikings hosted Strong Rock in the first round of the GHSA 1A playoffs and the Vikings shutout Strong Rock 3-0.

FPD scored all of their goals in the second half and out shot Strong Rock 52-0. Elizabeth Nelson, Kate Patterson, and Molly Lee each scored a goal for the Vikings.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV