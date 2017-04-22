WMAZ
Franco's 2-run single in 10th lifts Phillies over Braves

Marvin James, WMAZ 11:09 PM. EDT April 22, 2017

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Maikel Franco hit a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.
 
Adonis Garcia's infield single drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th after Brandon Phillips hit a tying solo homer off Edubray Ramos with two outs in the ninth, but Philadelphia rallied against Jim Johnson (2-1).
 
The Phillies loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning on one-out singles by pinch-hitter Brock Stassi and infield hits by Cesar Hernandez and Aaron Altherr. After Johnson struck out Odubel Herrera, Franco lined a hit to deep right field.
 
The Phillies have won four of five while the Braves have lost five straight after winning five in a row.
 
Jeanmar Gomez (2-1) allowed an unearned run in the 10th but earned the win.
 
