Frankly Speaking: High School Signing Day

High School Signing Day is Wednesday -- it is actually a continuation of last December's Signing Day, if you will. I know, it can get a little confusing.

What Signing Day is is an excellent opportunity for young people to get their college education at least partially paid for.

Emphasis on the word "opportunity."

I've covered high school sports for almost 40 years, watched a lot of great players perform at an extremely high level. Maybe 100 played in the pros.

That's not meant to throw water on anyone's dreams, but you have to realize the odds are extremely long, hence why the educational component of a Signing Day scholarship is so important.

My advice: work hard, young folks, to compete on the field and excel in the classroom, because take away the pro career and you still have the degree, and that's way more important than any end zone dance you'll ever be a part of.

