Frankly Speaking: Little League Dreams

It's time for bat to meet ball -- the roar of the crowd, peanuts, popcorn, and Cracker Jacks.

Baseball season is here, a sure sign spring can't be too far off, but that's a topic for Mr. Jones, and I don't mean Chipper.

However, the baseball landscape is changing -- I'm talking Little League now.

Gone are the days when boys and girls bounced from sport to sport, stopping on the diamond when spring came chirping.

Now, many kids play baseball year round, traveling on weekends from tournament to tournament.

Wintergreen Research says travel sports is a multi-billion dollar a year industry.

One parent who lives outside of Georgia admitted spending upwards of $30,000 a year to help his son become the next great player. Oh, by the way, his son's 10...

Proponents say athletes who concentrate solely on one sport get better coaching and training.

Opponents point out a higher risk of injury and burnout and the potential for kids to feel extra pressure given the money parents spend on travel teams.

Former Major Leaguer Mark Teixeira recently told a large crowd at Mercer University he would recommend kids not specialize in one sport until the 10th grade.

Jake Fromm still played baseball and football his junior year in high school.

There's no right or wrong answer here -- I would just suggest we make sure we put our young people first and allow them to be kids.

