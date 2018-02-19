Frankly Speaking: The legacy of Coach Henderson

We said goodbye to a high school coaching legend over the weekend..

Billy Henderson's funeral was Saturday. He passed away last week at the age of 89.

Henderson had strong ties to Central Georgia -- born in Dublin, graduate of Macon's Lanier High; Head coach at Willingham High and Mt. de Sales before heading to Athens where he found his place as a Clarke Central Gladiator.

His coaching numbers speak for themselves -- 286 wins on the football field, 3 state football titles at Clarke Central, 2 state baseball crowns at Mt. de Sales.

But numbers don't tell the whole story.

Coach Henderson's story is told in how he impacted people -- the lives he touched, the lives he changed.

How old you were, the color of your skin, all-state star or benchwarmer, none of that mattered to the coach.

Keep in mind, life didn't always deal Billy Henderson a fair hand. His son Brad died at the hands of a drunk driver. He was 16.



Coach Henderson accepted folks for who they were and where they were in life.

Yes, he was demanding, most good coaches are, but people will tell you he saw something in everybody and he worked to get that out, to make it shine.

In short, Billy Henderson cared about others, and in so doing, set an example we would all be wise to follow.

