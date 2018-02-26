Frankly Speaking: The wonder of the Winter Games

They're over -- talking about the Winter Olympics.

The Pyeongchang edition wrapped up their 16-day run Sunday.

During that time, I learned a lot – I now know the Skeleton is where you fly down an icy course facing forward, the Luge is where you fly down an icy course on your back, and Curling does not involve the use of an old kitchen mop.

A lot of folks also lost some sleep. Staying up until 2:30 a.m. to watch the US Women win hockey gold and 4 a.m. to watch the US Men win Curling Gold will do that to you.

One really neat thing I like about the Winter Olympics is that it provides an opportunity to just sit back and enjoy really good athletes excelling at their chosen events.

It's not like football or basketball where we critique the game while we watch.

I don't know enough about many of the winter sports to offer any type of criticism, and that's probably a good thing. No screaming at the television, no arguing with your buddies, no angry tweets of Facebook posts when your team crashes and burns in the big game.

Just two weeks of appreciating folks who spend four grueling years training for one brief burst into the spotlight -- heads held high, win or lose. I call that a refreshing change.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV