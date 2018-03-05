Frankly Speaking: Welcome Back High School Hoops Finals

The Boys and girls are back - The GHSA State Basketball Finals return to the Macon Centreplex this week after a one year absence.

You may remember what happened in 2016 that led to the event leaving Macon - improper setup of the goals resulting in sixteen foot free throws instead of the rule-mandated 15 feet.

Toss in $10 Parking for everyone, media included, and some folks who acted like they really didn't want you to be there and you had a mess.

Hence the one year hoops banishment.

Fast forward to 2018: New group running the Centerplex, Spectra, people who seem like they want you to enjoy your event experience.

Add a new basketball floor, new LED lighting, locker room upgrades, better cell phone service and free parking.

Credit GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines for pushing to get a portion of the finals back in Central Georgia where it should be given the location and history minus the one blip.

Huge crowds showed up last month at the Centreplex for the State Wrestling finals and I expect the same scene this week given that local powers Wilkinson County and Warner Robins will both be in the house hoping to hoist some championship hardware.

So let's roll out the red carpet - welcome our visitors and hoop it up.

And that's this week's Frankly Speaking.

