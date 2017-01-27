Freeman, Butler plan cleat-off before Super Bowl in Houston

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates beating the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Cunningham, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) - Devonta Freeman and Malcolm Butler are opening competition before they even meet in the Super Bowl.



The Falcons' 1,000-yard running back and Patriots cornerback - whose interception clinched the 2015 Super Bowl victory - are trying to outdo each other in a custom cleat faceoff.

After fans design the cleats, the players will choose their favorite and cleat artist Marcus Rivero will create the look. Each player will wear his special footwear in the warmup for next month's Super Bowl in Houston.

From Saturday through Tuesday, fans can visit the Microsoft area at the NFL Experience in Houston to use Sketchable, a feature rich drawing app on Microsoft's new Surface Studio and Surface Hub devices. Once the winning designs are chosen, Rivero will have the cleats ready for viewing two days before the big game.

