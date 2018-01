(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

Fresh Sports held its 2nd annual Middle Georgia All-Star Classic Saturday afternoon at Wildcat Stadium in Fort Valley. The players were separated into two teams, Red; coached by Warner Robins, and Black; coached by Peach County.

Red beat Black 56-10. Northside's quarterback DeShawn Cumby was named the MVP as he threw three touchdowns for the Red team.

