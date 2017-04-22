Fromm and Eason go head-to-head at UGA's annual G-Day game

It's Saturdaaaaaaaaaayyy in Athens!

Many University of Georgia fans have been waiting months to hear that since the conclusion of the 2016 season -- Kirby Smart's first as head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs.

UGA's annual G-Day exhibition game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday and social media is buzzing about the Jake Fromm and Jacob Eason match-up when the red team takes on the black team.

The game offers fans and coaches alike a chance to see the strength and weaknesses of the offense and defense. While the game is to hype fans up about the season, the coaches will use it to plan future practices and plays ahead of the season opening home game against Appalachian State on Sept. 3.

It is also the first game to implement the SEC's new 'clear bag policy' where all items must be visible in order for your bag to make it through the gate.

We'll be updating this story frequently throughout Saturday afternoon.

Dawg Walk began at 1 p.m. Check out a clip of this Sanford Stadium tradition below:





